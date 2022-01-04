Uber driver Mansoor's Nose Broken By Racist Customer On XMAS Day in Brighton

AN UBER driver’s nose was broken in a racist attack on Christmas Day.

Mansoor Ahmad, 32, who lives in Brighton, decided to work on Christmas day to “help the community”.

Uber Driver’s Nose Broken By Racist Customer On XMAS Day in Brighton

But he suffered brutal cuts to his nose from punches to the face when he refused to carry on with a customer’s lift.

He picked up three people at 9pm on Christmas day in Brighton. The passengers wanted to stop off somewhere and Mr Ahmad said he told them they would need to add the stop into the app, in line with Uber policy.

After this one of the customers accused him of ripping them off and started shouting racist remarks towards him, which resulted in him cancelling the trip on Bevendean Road, Brighton. He then opened the passenger door of the car and the boot so they could take their stuff and leave.

From here, Mr Ahmad explained the harrowing details as the male passenger, who was already in a “bad mood” since he picked them up, violently assaulted him.

He told The Argus: “He called me a f****** refugee and f****** Paki, and said you’re ripping us off and making money off us. I said I don’t deal with the fares, that is Uber.

“I cancelled the job and they were still sitting in the car, they were not going out because it was raining but I asked them to be respectful and they said they were not going out of the car.

“I thought when I opened the boot they were going to come and get their stuff anyway. I still believed they were in the car because they refused to go out but the guy was already out on the left hand side of the car, I didn’t even see him in the dark.

“Then I saw a white flash in front of my eyes for about 10 to 15 seconds with the first punch, then as I saw him, he was

out in front and gave me another punch. I saw blood on my hands and said I would call the police, the other person said ‘go, go, go!’ so he started running away. Then another person grabbed the stuff and ran away with them.”

Mr Ahmad said his nose did not stop bleeding for two days after the incident and he would wake up with blood on his pillows.

He added: “To be honest, I am very traumatised and shocked by this incident because I have been in this country for 12 years, I have never touched anyone. I have always built a home in the community, I did everything I could.

“Even that day, the intention was not just to make money, the intention was I knew there would be no public transport and people need to go around. Now when I feel my nose, literally the bone is broken, it is to one side and one side is blocked.

“I have a one year old daughter in Pakistan, since she was born I haven’t seen her. I was going to see her on January 4 and her mum and my parents are asking why I am not video calling and I am just having to lie to them that my camera is not working because if I told them I have been attacked, they will be devastated.

The father-of-one, who has lived in England for 12 years, says the incident has broken him to pieces and he is too afraid to leave his house.

Since the assault Mr Ahmad said he also might not be able to go on holiday in January to his native Pakistan to see his wife and one-year-old daughter, who he has not met since the pandemic.

An Uber spokesman said: “We are saddened by this appalling incident. The safety of drivers is a top priority and there is absolutely no place for violence in our community. We are in contact with Mr Ahmad and the police and will continue to assist in any way we can.”