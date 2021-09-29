An Uber Eats delivery driver assaulted a 16-year-old girl after she ordered a McDonald’s takeaway.

Uber Driver Junaid, 24, Assaulted Girl, 16, after she ordered a McDonald’s

Muhammad Junaid, 24, was working for the food delivery service when the girl put in an order to the fast food restaurant.

After delivering the food, he then walked into the girl’s house and asked her to ‘rate’ him on the app, before taking her phone from her and rating himself.

He then kissed her on the cheek before pulling her in for a hug, Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

As the girl tried to push him away, he moved his hand behind her and ‘squeezed’ her bottom.

Junaid, formerly of Denton, tried to hug her again but ended up pulling a blanket, which was wrapped around her shoulders, off her body.

She then screamed at him to get out.

Despite initially denying the offence of assault, claiming to officers that he just dropped the food off then left, Junaid later pleaded guilty.

He was today (September 29) handed a three year community order.

Prosecuting, Nicholas Clarke told the court that on August 26 2019 at around 2.45pm, the girl was alone at her parent’s house in Denton when she ordered food on the Uber Eats app from McDonalds.

Junaid, who was a delivery driver for the company at the time, brought the food to the address shortly before 3pm.

“She opened the door when he arrived and the defendant entered her home and placed the food in the corner of the hallway,” Mr Clarke said.

“He immediately asked her to rate the service he had given, but it was clear she couldn’t really understand what he was saying and it was at this point the defendant took her mobile phone to demonstrate, and rated himself on her Uber Eats app.

“He then put his arm around her, pulled her towards him and kissed her on the cheek. She told him to leave the

house.”

Junaid took his own phone out of his pocket and asked the girl for a selfie of them both but the girl said no.

He tried to hug her again but she pushed him away.

As she did, he then groped her bottom.

The girl pushed him away again and told him to leave, but just before the door closed he attempted a further ‘cuddle’ but ended up pulling the blanket from around her shoulders.

She was clothed underneath, the court heard.

He eventually left after the girl ‘screamed’ at him, which was heard by a neighbour.

The girl later told her mum and the matter was reported to the police.

In his police interview he denied entering her house, denied the assault and stated he dropped the food off, asked for feedback then left.

He later changed his plea to guilty and advanced a basis of plea which was said to suggest that there was no deliberate intention to enter the girl’s house without her consent.

Junaid was said to have no previous convictions on his record.

In mitigation, his defence counsel Jonathan Turner said: “He has now lost his job through Uber Eats and Just Eat due to the involvement of the police.

“He is unemployed, he tried to obtain work in a warehouse but because of language difficulties he was unable to.

“The defendant has been on bail for two years and two months, and in my submission, a three year community order would be excessive.”

Sentencing, Judge John Potter said: “Your actions at the property were wholly uninvited, completely wrong and amounted to the abuse of this 16-year-old girl.

“Your actions are made worse by the age of the victim and the fact that she was alone in the house at the time.”

Junaid, now living at an address on Fraser Place in Aberdeen, was handed a three year community order, must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirements, stay at his address for the next six months and pay £100 compensation.