Driving under the influence is a crime in the UAE, and violators will be imprisoned, the UAE Public Prosecution has reiterated.

UAE warns of jail, fine of up to Dh20,000 for drink driving

The penalty for drunk driving and driving under the influence could also include a fine of at least Dh20,000.

“According to Article 49, Item 6 of the Federal Law No 21 of 1995 concerning traffic, and the amendments thereof, whoever drives a vehicle, or attempts to drive a vehicle, on the road while being under the influence of alcoholic drinks, narcotics or the like, shall be sentenced

to imprisonment, and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh20,000,” the Public Prosecution said on social media..

