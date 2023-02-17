The application fee for United Arab Emirate’s most sought after Golden Visa has been tripled, it emerged on Tuesday.

UAE triples application fee for Golden Visa as demand rises

UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has jacked up the fee for 10-year golden visa application from AED 50 to AED 150.

The increase covers charges of ICP, electronic services, and smart services, Gulf Today reported.

Those who seek Golden Visa can check their eligibility through ICP’s website or app to avoid any hassle.

ICP is revising its fee structure for different services. The authority recently increased the fees for Emirates ID, visit, and residency visas as well.

The Emirates ID fee was increased from AED 270 to AED 370. Besides, the fee for 1-month visit visa has been increased from AED 270 to AED 370.

The application fee for Golden Visa has been tripled but the change is unlikely to affect the applicants as majority of them belong to an affluent class and are aspiring to settle in the emirates for a

long time.

The UAE Golden Visa seems to have put UAE in the spotlight as demand for it is rising with each passing day. The UAE’s Golden Visa is one of its kind as its benefits extend to immediate family members.

Under the Golden Visa, children can be sponsored by a Golden Visa or Green Residence visa holder until the age of 25( previously the age cap was 18 years) with no age limit for unmarried daughters.

First implemented in 2019, the UAE Golden Visa residency programme enables expats to live, work, and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

With the promulgation of fresh regulations, the UAE Golden Visa will grant 10-year residence to investors, entrepreneurs, exceptional talents, scientists and professionals, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes, who pass certain eligibility benchmark.

The golden visa holder can also stay outside the UAE for more than 6 months, and they are entitled to obtain residence permits for family members including the husband and children.