The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has chosen to firmly enforce its regulations, which ensure the children’s right to education, concerning the acquisition of visas for Pakistanis under the age of 18.

UAE to deny visa renewal to Pakistanis depriving children of education

“Under the Wadeema law, a large number of Pakistanis who possess work visas in the UAE are violating laws regarding children’s rights,” UAE Consul General in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi said during an interview with local tv, explaining the the Wadeema law — Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights — and the gulf country’s decision to place stringent measures.

The consul general claims that these rules specify children’s rights to education

and that many Pakistanis deny those rights by forcing their kids to stay home and study.

“The government has made tough decisions in this regard at an important meeting in the past,” he said, adding that the rules regarding the rights of children with families living in the UAE must be strictly enforced.

The Emirati representative emphasized the value of education for kids. The UAE government has made the decision to punish parents who disobey child protection rules.

Wadeema rule only applies to Pakistanis with valid work or residency visas, he declared.

Al-Remeithi urged expatriate Pakistani parents in the UAE to ensure their children’s education and protect their rights including those related to health and freedoms.

UAE, according to the counsel general, houses a population of 16 to 17 million Pakistanis.