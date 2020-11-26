The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended issuance of work or employment visas to 13 Muslim-majority countries including Pakistan a move people associated with recruitment agencies warn could negatively affect the country’s economy.

UAE Suspended Work Visas To 13 Muslim-Majority Countries Including Pakistan

In fact, since the ban came into effect on 18 of November, it was reported that the suspension was only limited to visit visas but the UAE authorities now confirmed that work and employment visas have also been banned till further notice.

Following the ban one recruitment agency alone in Rawalpindi has lost 3,000 jobs which have now been diverted to India by its client.

A letter issued by the Dubai Airport Free zone says: “As per the latest circular released by the Immigration Department Entry Permit Applications [for individuals outside the country] including applications for new employment visa and new visit visa [long, short and tourist] will be suspended until further notice.”

The countries that have been affected by the ban include Pakistan, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Yemen to the name the few.

A Foreign Office

statement last week suggested that the ban was only on visit visas and believed to be linked to the crisis.

However, a report appeared in the Al-Jazeera quoting unnamed official claimed the move was linked to security concerns, although those security concerns were not elaborated.

Sources in Islamabad said Pakistan was not formally intimated about the suspension. Authorities have been trying to reach out to the UAE authorities to ascertain the reason.

Further if Pakistan’s claims is supposed to be true, about the reason behind ban, India should have been in the list since it has reported one of the highest cases in the world.

The UAE is home to tens of thousands of Pakistani workers, who have been employed in different sectors and send foreign remittances considered key to the country’s foreign exchange reserves, who annually send close to $4 billion remittances.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfi Bukhari confirmed that work visas for Pakistan had been suspended by the UAE for last 3 days.

He, however, was not aware if the ban was still in place.