A flydubai aircraft landed in Dubai from Tel Aviv on Thursday, with some 200 Israelis on board, just a month after signing a visa waiver agreement between Israel the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE Signs Visa Waiver With Israel But Suspends Visa for 13 Muslim Countries

“Welcome to Dubai,” an immigration officer said as the passengers from Israel filed off the plane and into the glitzy Gulf city, some of them waving and giving the peace sign.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand in Tel Aviv earlier when the flight arrived after the four-hour journey from Dubai, called it “a moment of history”.

“As-salaam alaikum (peace be upon you),” he said to arriving passengers. “Come again and again and again.”

(UAE) had stopped issuing visas to citizens of 13 countries including Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Most of these 13 countries are Muslim majority nations from the 18th of November.

Pakistan is one country that has been hit adversely by this visa ban. Reportedly, Pakistanis have lost over 3,000 jobs just within a week after the visa ban by UAE.

As per reports, a recruitment agency in Rawalpindi had alone witnessed a loss of 3000 jobs since the ban came into force. Pakistan, which has already been facing economic distress, is likely to suffer a huge loss.

While the visa ban was initially limited to tourist visas, it was later extended to

employment and work visas. “As per the latest circular released by the Immigration Department Entry Permit Applications (for individuals outside the country), applications for new employment visa and new visit visa (long, short and tourist), will be suspended until further notice,” read a letter by the Dubai Airport Free Zone.

Israel had demanded that Pakistan accepts Israel and stops its tirade against the nation. In fact, Israeli newspaper Hareetz on August 11, 2020, titled ‘Pakistan’s Rejection of Israel Threatens Pakistani Lives’, indicated that Israel was willing to travel the distance if Pakistan did not recognise them as a nation.

All the 13 nations which have been debarred from entry into the UAE are Pakistan, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Yemen, and other Muslim countries, and what is common among these nations is that none of them have accepted Israel.

The United Arab Emirates signed a landmark US-brokered deal in September to formalise relations with Israel, the first such agreement by an Arab state in the Gulf.

During the welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport where the treaty was signed, the US, Israel and the UAE also announced the creation of a trilateral fund seeking to foster regional cooperation and prosperity. The $3 billion Abraham Fund will be based in Jerusalem.

Israel and Bahrain signed a deal to establish relations, making the UAE and Bahrain the third and fourth Arab states to normalise ties with Israel, following Israel’s 1979 peace deal with Egypt and a 1994 pact with Jordan.