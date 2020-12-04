UAE Launched Tourist Visas for Israeli Citizens

The United Arab Emirates has launched tourist visas for Israeli citizens in the latest move following the normalisation of ties between the two countries.

The news was announced by Abu Dhabi’s foreign ministry that the activation of tourist entry visas through airlines and travel and tourism offices for Israeli passport holders will be allowed.

The measure is a stop-gap until a mutual visa waiver agreement is put in place meaning Israelis visiting the UAE will be eligible for visas on arrival. The same will apply to Emiratis visiting the Jewish state.

“The move falls within bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the State of Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords and aims to

facilitate travel to the UAE for the time being,” the report added.

They have already signed treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with accords on investment protection, science, and technology. The UAE was only the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

However, its move was quickly followed by Bahrain and in October Sudan also announced it would normalise relations with Israel.

The UAE and Bahrain have faced criticism from within the Arab and Muslim world over their decision to forge ties with Israel. In return for formal ties with the UAE, Israel agreed to freeze plans to annex Palestinian territory in the occupied West Bank, although Netanyahu has said that annexation remains on the table.