UAE Introduces 5-Year Multi-Entry Visa for Employees Multinational Companies

Dubai’s Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced this new policy in the interest of boosting tourism and other business sectors.

He tweeted, “Dubai has started to issue 5-year Multi-Entry Visas to employees of multinational firms operating in the emirate. Our goal is to support their operations, provide corporate teams ease-of-access to the city, and enable them to participate in events, conferences, and exhibitions”.

Holders of this visa can

visit the UAE and stay for 90 days, and can then opt to extend it for another 90 days.

Applicants must register their business for a five-year multi-entry tourist visa online and provide relevant details, including their Dubai Immigration Establishment Number, company name, company history, its number of offices, locations of branches, the location of its headquarter, company website, company phone number, the location of suppliers, services offered in Dubai, number of employees, average annual revenue, number of board members, and company representative details.

The candidates will receive a confirmation email once the online form has been submitted and verified, with instructions for individual visa applications.