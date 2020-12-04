Pakistan on Wednesday categorically said there was no official announcement about suspension of visas for the Pakistani citizens by the UAE government.

UAE Has Not Suspended Visas for Pakistanis Officially

“Let me reiterate that Pakistan has strong and fraternal ties with the UAE. However, we are cognizant of the fact that our nationals are facing visa restrictions.”

“We understand that these restrictions only apply to visit visas and not to renewal of existing visas. We are in touch with the UAE authorities both in Abu Dhabi and Islamabad,” said the Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhr

The ban was temporarily placed on new visas for Pakistanis and several other Muslim countries including Afghanistan.

While the UAE has not publicly given any reason

for the ban, at the time the Foreign Office spokesman had said that it could be related to the existing crisis.

“The foreign minister met the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation on the sidelines of the 47th OIC CFM and raised this issue. The ministry is making concerted efforts to address the situation,” assured the spokesman.

Answering queries about the issuance of permits to the members of the UAE royal family for hunting houbara bustard that has been listed by the IUCN as a vulnerable species, the spokesman avoided a direct reply and said, “I will check and revert”.

Meanwhile, the spokesman expressed “serious concern” over Israel’s opening of the bidding process for construction of new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.