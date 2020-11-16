UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Support For Macron’s Remarks On Muslim. Anwar Gargash discards accusations against French president that he seeks to exclude Muslims.

UAE Foreign Minister Called on Muslims to Accept Stance of Macron On Islam

A prominent Emirati minister has called on Muslims to accept the stance of The French President, Emmanuel Macron, on his claims about the need for “integration” in Western societies.

“Muslims have to listen carefully to what Macron said in his speech. He doesn’t want to isolate Muslims in the West, and he is absolutely right,” Anwar Gargash, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, remarked in an interview on Monday with the German daily Die Welt.

He said Muslims “need to be integrated in a better way” in Western nations.

“The French state has the right to search for ways to achieve this in parallel

with combating extremism and societal closure,” he added.

Gargash rejected accusations against the French President that he seeks to exclude Muslims living in France.

The Emirati Minister’s statements come amid ongoing protests in the Muslim world against Macron’s remarks on Islam, in which he accused Muslims of “separatism” and defended publishing the controversial cartoons of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

Following an intense boycott campaign of French products across the Muslim world, Macron lowered his tone and said he understood Muslims’ feelings over the cartoons.

“I understand the emotions being expressed, and I respect them,” the French President said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday.

“However, you must understand my role right now; it’s to do two things: to promote peace and also to safeguard these rights,” Macron said.

“I’ll always defend in my nation the freedom to speak, to write, to think, to draw,” he added.