The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has exempted passengers travelling from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from taking the rapid antigen tests before departure.

UAE ends rapid COVID test for Pakistan, India passengers

In an updated circular sent to travel agents and airlines, authorities have not specified the requirement for the rapid test at the departure airports of four countries within six hours of the flight to Dubai.

According to the circular, effective February 22, passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka need a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel. They also need to undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Passengers are required to self-quarantine till they get their test results. However, transit passengers will not be bound to show a negative PCR test report to the authorities.

It should also be noted that both PCR and rapid tests were be required for passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. As the UAE lifted restrictions on

passenger traffic from some countries last year, authorities had announced the requirement of a rapid test at departure airports. Due to the requirement, passengers had to reach the departure airport about six hours before their flights.

Recently, Saudi Arabia has announced fresh travel restrictions in the wake of Omicron variant, making it compulsory for travellers from the Kingdom to get a booster shot of COVID-19.

On Monday, the UAE has confirmed the detection of 651 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 875,258, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced.

Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,296. A total of 2,640 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 821,021. The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 410,158 PCR tests across the country. The ministry urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.