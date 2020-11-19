UAE Banned Dubai Visit Visas For Pakistani Citizens Till Further Notification

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended issuance of visit visas to Pakistanis and citizens of 12 other countries, Foreign office confirmed on Wednesday.

Foreign office spokesperson also told that the measure was temporary. He added that the suspension is not applicable on the visas which had already been issued.

While referring to the suspension of visit visas, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “We have learnt that the UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of new visit visas until further announcement for 12 countries, including Pakistan. The suspension is not applicable on already issued visas.”

“The restriction is believed to be related to the second wave ″ the spokesperson remarked. However, foreign office has sought official

confirmation from UAE authorities.

The development was confirmed by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, who said that written instructions had not been issued to the airline so far. He said that people holding iqama, transit and work visas were still allowed entry in the UAE.

The other countries which have been temporarily banned include Turkey, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya, Lebanon, Kenya, Iran, Yemen and Somalia.

Last month hundreds of Pakis­tani passengers were denied entry into the UAE and repatriated after they were unable to meet the new entry criteria set by the authorities for visit visa holders.

Dubai authorities in the second week of October had made it mandatory for all the people holding visit visa to have AED2,000 cash, return air ticket and hotel booking to enter the country.