The fallout over the fake license scandal at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is growing.

U.S. Bans PIA Flights Over Fake Pilots License Scandal

The United States has now joined the European Union in banning the airline from its airspace. Today, US authorities broke the bad news to PIA: the airline will not be flying into the United States anytime soon.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications.

The information is contained in a revocation of special authorization dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters on Friday.

Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they

may have falsified their qualifications.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended PIA’s authorization to fly to the bloc for six months in a blow to the carrier’s operations.

PIA was not available immediately for comment outside normal business hours.

In late June, PIA suspended 150 pilots over concerns about the authenticity of their licenses. In early July, the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) suspended PIA’s authorization to operate in Europe for six months.

The license scandal is the latest in a series of blows for the airline. PIA has lost money for the last 15 years. In 2019, its liabilities stood at US$3.8 billion. In May, a PIA A320 crashed in Karachi, killing 97 people. Investigators have blamed the crash on pilot error. The validity or otherwise of the pilot’s licenses remains unconfirmed.