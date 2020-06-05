Tycoon Malik Riaz Sues Actress Uzma Khan for Defaming Him, In Her Affair With Married Man

Business tycoon Malik Riaz has filed a defamation case against actress Uzma Khan for wrongly involving him in the recent scandal.

Uzma Khan case has been the most controversial case yet. The incident took place in the last week of May when a video of Uzma Khan getting beaten up for allegedly having an affair with Usman Malik, who is married to a relative of Malik Riaz went viral on social media.

According to Uzma Khan, she was beaten up, harassed, and threatened by Usman’s wife, Amna Usman, and Malik Riaz’s daughter. She also claimed that the Riaz family has offered her money as well to turn down the case filed against them.

To this, Khan issued a statement that her FIR was legal. "Blatant maligning is only reflective of our society's deep-rooted misogyny and patriarchy," she maintained.

Moreover, recently, Uzma Khan withdrew the case against family members of Malik Riaz and their armed guards whom she had accused of torturing her and her sister. Meanwhile, people on Twitter have been criticising the actress over her withdrawal from the case.