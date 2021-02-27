The celebration ceremony of Surprise Day was held at the PAF Headquarters and aired across all media channels on February 27, 2021. And even though it has been two years since the Balakot airstrike occurred, Twitterati are still not over the ‘Swift Retort’ and have a lot to share with their loving neighbours, including some fantastic tea.

Two Years on, Pakistani Twitter Celebrates Fantastic Cup of Tea by Abhinandan

For the unversed, the possibility of which is rare, Pakistan shot down two Indian aircrafts violating its airspace on February 27, 2019, capturing one pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The incident not only improved Pakistan’s reputation globally but also unearthed a trove of memes surrounding a video released by the Pakistani military, featuring Abhinandan. In the video, Abhinandan acknowledged how well he had been treated by our military and assured his Indian co-pilots that our “tea is fantastic.”

He says, “I’d like to put this on record: I will not change my statement even when I go back to my country. The officers of the Pakistan Army have looked after me very well, starting from the captain who rescued me from the mob, from the soldiers, and thereafter,

the officers of the unit I was taken to. I would expect my army to behave in the same way. And I’m very impressed with the Pakistan Army.”

Following this, an officer probes, “I hope you like the tea?” to which Abhinandan replies, “The tea is fantastic, thank you.”

Abhinandan was also sent back to India as a gesture of peace on March 1, but Pakistanis have since been sipping on the joke which doesn’t seem to lose its taste. A statue of the Indian pilot has also been installed at the PAF Museum in Karachi and many take a jibe at it to this day.

Thus, on Saturday, many took to Twitter to wish India a Happy Surprise Day, including Fakhr e Alam, who took a dig at the Indian Air Force saying, “Surprise Day Mubarak! Anyone else looking for Pakistani hospitality or a fantastic cup of tea, please do come visit.”

But on a kinder and stern note, he went on, “Remember: Pakistan wants peace with all its neighbours. We have offered dialogue many times. But when lunatics blinded with ego, an extreme ideology and a looming election decide to challenge our sovereignty, we are united as a nation and we respond with surprises.”