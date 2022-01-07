In a bizarre development, a Karnataka village Panchayat decided to flip a coin to decide the climax of a love triangle! The incident occurred at Sakleshpur Taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, and is no less than a movie plot.

Two Women Flipped A Coin To Decide Their Fate To Marry The Same Man

The story is of a 27-year-old man from Sakleshpur taluk who met a 20-year-old girl from a neighbouring village and fell in love. After this, six months ago, the man met another girl and they grew close to each other too. The incident came to light when a relative of the man spotted him with one of the girls and let his family know. At the time, the girls were not aware of the fact that the man was not loyal to them.

When the family confronted him about the said girl, he said he was in love with her and wanted to marry her. The family didn’t approve of his wish and decided to fix his wedding with someone else as soon as possible.

A girl was later selected by man’s family for arrange marriage. Meanwhile, the other girl also learned of all these developments and visited the man and his family.

The girl’s family then visited his house and told them about the affair and in the meantime, the

other girl (chosen by boy’s parents) also found out what was happening. She also visited the man’s house with her parents.

The situation got deteriorated to such an extent that the entire village came to know about the love triangle.

When asked about his decision, the man did not say anything both the girls argued their case to become his wife. Things took a tragic turn when the first girl tried to kill herself by consuming poison but was saved.

Meanwhile Panchayat meeting was called on and the families of all three parties signed an agreement that the Panchayat’s decision would be final. It was then decided that the Panchayat would toss a coin to decide which girl would marry the man.

“There are versions about what happened next, both leading to the same climax,”. As per the first version, the first girl won the toss and the man agreed to marry her, however, in the second version the man communicated his decision to marry the first girl.

Though the second girl wished the first girl well, she went on to slap the man and warned him saying, “You may have walked over me. You may or may not live a life of content. But know that I will definitely lead a wonderful life right in front of you. Also, beware because I won’t spare you either.”

According to reports, the couple is now married.