On Wednesday, Two waitresses who worked at a mehndi ceremony in the Dina area of district Jhelum have been abused by seven men who also made videos of their crime.

Two waitresses kidnapped and Abused in Jhelum

Meanwhile, Police has registered the FIR on behalf of the mother of the girls and detained three persons while police teams were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused named in the FIR.

The police maintained that both victims, Salla aged (19) and Tayyaba (19) were working as waitresses in the local marriage hall.

Seven accused on four motorbikes kidnapped both the girls at gunpoint while they were going back to their home, and took them to a nearby dera and abused them.

It is reported that the accused persons have also recorded videos of their crime.

In an other case a woman was allegedly tortured and abused by a university student in the underpass of the Metro Bus Station

in Rehmanabad on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is studying Information Technology (IT) in a university, was detained by police immediately after a first information report (FIR) was registered, a police investigating officer (IO) said.

The IO said the police visited the crime scene.

The victim, a resident of Lahore, complained to New Town police that she informed her brother about a job in a boys’ hostel which was advertised on the Facebook account of the suspect.

She said her brother contacted him, following which she travelled to Rawalpindi with her aunt.

The victim said that upon reaching the hostel, the suspect forcibly took her to a room at a boy’s dormitory, where he began slapping her and closed the door from inside. Later, she said she was taken to the underpass and abused.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for medical examination, however a DNA test of both the victim and the suspect would be conducted.