In a major development in a nine-year-old Zainab murder and abuse case in Jhanda Chechi, Rawalpindi, police on Friday claimed to have three suspects including a woman in the case.

Two Suspects Confess to Murdering Minor Girl after Abuse in Rawalpindi

On March 23, Zainab was found murdered after being assaulted in Rawalpindi with her body being recovered from the neighbouring home.

Suspects namely, Babar Maseh his wife and Adnan were taken into custody by the police in a abuse and murder case after legal formalities. The Babar Maseh and Adnan have confessed to their crime of raping

the minor.

Meanwhile, Capital Police officer (CPO) Ahsan Younis along with the SSP Investigations reached the house of Zainab and met with the father of the minor.

The police officials apprised Zainab’s father about the proceedings in the case, who expressed satisfaction over the so far progress made in the case.

The court would be taken to its logical end through a technical and forensic process.

It is to be mentioned here that Inspector-General of Police (IG) Punjab had taken notice of the abuse and murder incident and sought a complete report regarding it from the RPO Rawalpindi besides also directing strict action against the suspect.