Two men have been jailed for a targeted attack which left a 23-year-old man suffering fatal injuries.

Two Receive Life Sentences for Targeted Murder of Alimuz Zaman

Almal Islam, 22 and Mofizur Rahman, 21 were found guilty of the murder Alimuz Zaman following the conclusion of a trial at the Old Bailey.

Islam was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years; Rahman was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years.

Detective Sergeant Gurj Singh from the homicide team who investigated the murder: “This was a violent and brutal attack carried out in the middle of the street on a Sunday afternoon.

“It is clear from witnesses who were at the scene that Islam and Rahman targeted Alimuz. Both had attended the scene armed with weapons and both had the intent to inflict serious harm on him.

“Neither Islam or Rahman has revealed why they attacked Alimuz in such a

brutal and obvious manner.

“This attack has understandably caused significant shock and distress to Alimuz’s family and the wider community and I hope these convictions bring some sense of justice to those affected.”

The court heard how Islam and Rahman, both armed with weapons, attacked Alimuz in St Paul’s Way, East London at around 4.30pm on Sunday, 26 May 2019.

Witnesses reported that the pair targeted Alimuz, with Rahman stabbing him in the leg and Islam assaulting him with a wrench.

London Ambulance Service attended and Alimuz was taken to hospital but he died from his injuries later that night.

A post-mortem examination revealed that he had died as a result of blood loss due to stab injury.

Both suspects were identified by a number of witnesses and CCTV confirmed their involvement in the attack. As the investigation gathered momentum, both Islam and Rahman handed themselves in to a police station on 30 May. They were arrested and subsequently charged with murder.