Renowned cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel could be seen praising Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a recent viral video. In a recent clip, MTJ addressed Salman’s father, playwright Salim Khan, and extended warm Eid wishes to the popular showbiz family.

Two Qualities of Salman Khan which Made Maulana Tariq Jamil His Fan

“Salim Khan, you are very lucky to have such an obedient son as Salman Khan,” MTJ shared. He continued, “He’s such a huge celebrity yet he serves you as a servant.”

MTJ went on to add how Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhter told him two qualities of the Bollywood star, after which he has become a fan of Salman. “First thing Shoaib told me was how obedient

Salman is as a son. Salman doesn’t hesitate when you ask him [Salman] to do something. This is a certain way to paradise. One who pleases his parents would be rewarded immensely. You are an outstanding Muslim.”

“The second thing he told me about Salman was how generous he is,” MTJ added. “The Almighty is fond of people who have a gracious heart even if they aren’t as devout as others. Even if you offer just one Eid namaz, I can vouch that you Allah loves you.”

MTJ went on to add how anyone who prays five times a day, offers nafil, fasts thoroughly and is stingy isn’t beloved of Allah. “Your generosity and obedience to your parents have made me your fan,” MTJ shared.