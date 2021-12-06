Two Offshore Wives of Manu Pakistanis Came forward During Data Analysis

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, while briefing the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation chaired by Senator Naseebullah Bazai, said that two undeclared wives of many people came forward during the data analysis.

According to Dr. Sania Nishtar, in the first phase of Ehsas, more than Rs. 179 billion was distributed among more than 14.8 million beneficiaries.

Moreover, Rs. 48 billion has been set aside for the second phase of the Ehsaas Cash program Rs 55 billion were distributed.

It should be noted that Nishtar has been making a series of revelations regarding offshore companies in Pakistan for the last few years.

Offshore havens and hidden riches of world

leaders and billionaires exposed in unprecedented leak.

Recently the Pandora Papers investigation unmasks the covert owners of offshore companies, incognito bank accounts, private jets, yachts, mansions, even artworks by Picasso, Banksy and other masters – providing more information than what’s usually available to law enforcement agencies and cash-strapped governments.

In most countries, it’s not illegal to have assets offshore or to use shell companies to do business across national borders. Businesspeople who operate internationally say they need offshore companies to conduct their financial affairs.

But these affairs often amount to shifting profits from high-tax countries, where they are earned, to companies that exist only on paper in low-tax jurisdictions. Using offshore shelters is especially controversial for political figures, because they can be used to keep politically unpopular or even illicit activities from public view.