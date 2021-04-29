POLICE are continuing to appeal for information to help trace two Bradford sought in connection with drugs offences.

Two Men Wanted While Two Women Sentenced for Supplying Drugs in Bradford

Officers are seeking information on the whereabouts of Ijaz Khan, 33, and Amir Khan, 30.

They believe the two are together and it is thought they are currently in the Kent area.

They are being sought in connection with drugs offences.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to locate them.

Two Bradford women have been spared jail for their part in a cocaine supplying conspiracy after transforming their lives in the more than three years since their arrest.

Kirsty Warde, 28, of Brendon Walk, Tong, Bradford, and Billijo Norton, 28, of Wansford Close, Tong, Bradford, were drug-addicted “runners” for Dean Doyle who was imprisoned for nine years at Bradford Crown Court on April 16.

Doyle, 39, of Carrbottom Road, Greengates, Bradford, was also sentenced for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

His brother John Doyle, 34, of Oddy Street, Tong, Bradford, was an accomplice in that offence and also admitted two charges of making a threat to kill the father and son whose property in the Holme

Wood area of Bradford they targeted.

The men were each jailed for five years for the firearms offence. Dean Doyle was imprisoned for four years to run consecutively for the drugs plot.

The women pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine on the first day of their trial.

Today, Prosecutor Graham O’Sullivan said Dean Doyle played a significant leading role in the drugs plot, with Warde and Norton “grafting” for him.

The charges arose after the police raided a hotel room on December 3, 2017, and found £1,035 in cash and £500 of cocaine. Another £500 of crack cocaine was found in a vehicle linked to Dean Doyle, the court was told.

Messages on the women’s phones linked them to the drug dealing operation, Mr O’Sullivan said.

He told the court the women played a lesser role in the plot, acting on Doyle’s instructions.

Warde had 31 previous convictions for 51 offences, primarily for shoplifting and motoring matters. Norton had just one conviction for violence, dating back to when she was a juvenile.

Lawyers Simon Hustler, for Warde, and Richard Canning, for Norton, urged the court not to jail the women. References and probation reports spoke of the great strides they had made in the past years.