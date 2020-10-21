Two Men Killed Following Gas Explosion in a Shop in London

Two people have been killed in a suspected gas explosion at a shop in west London, firefighters have said.

The blast happened in a hair salon and mobile phone shop on King Street, Southall, just after 06:30 BST.

Four adults and a child are known to have been rescued by the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police said one man was found injured. The blast is not being treated as suspicious, the force said.

Neighbours described their shock after the explosion. Mohammad Rafiq, 78, said: “I heard it in the morning – it woke me up, it was scary. It sounded like a very dangerous blast, so I was scared. We didn’t sleep after that.”

Nurmila Hamid, 38, said: “The house shook and I turned to my husband and said, ‘What is that?’ And he said, ‘It’s a blast’. He went to

look after taking the children to school – he said it was at a phone shop.”

Police cordoned off either end of King Street, where the explosion happened, as emergency teams worked to recover anybody who might have been in the shop, as well as surrounding buildings.

LFB said they were called just before 6.40am, adding that six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were at the scene. LFB’s specialist urban search and rescue (USAR) crews are carrying out the operation.

A spokesman said the windows of the shop were “completely blown out” in the incident.

The force said a large explosion was found to have taken place inside a shop and a man was found injured.

A London ambulance service spokeswoman said one person had been treated and discharged. Operations finished on Wednesday afternoon and were due to resume on Thursday morning.