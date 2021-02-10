Two Lahori Boys Killed 55 Years Old Man After Row Over Parking Space

Two young men in Lahore have been accused of killing a 55-year-old after he reportedly did not allow them to park their motorcycle in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Ravi.

The FIR says 55-year-old Munir Ahmed was sitting near the barricades of Qaddafi Park when the two men came and parked their motorcycle in front of him. Munir told them to park it somewhere else, but the men shot and killed him.

A police spokesperson said a case was registered against suspects Saran Khan and Subhan on the complaint of Muhammad Shahid, the son of the deceased. The police said teams have been deployed to arrest the culprits.

