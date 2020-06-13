Two Inmates Escape from Jail, Promise To Return in 15 Days after Resolving Their Kids Problems

Two Italian inmates who managed to flee from a prison in Rome left behind an interesting note for the jailer, in which they promised to return and surrender themselves into police custody after resolving the problems being faced by their children.

In the letter, they said,” We needed to protect our children from a nasty business they have got themselves into.”

They were driven by “the need to protect their children from a nasty business they had got themselves into,” the news said, paraphrasing the contents of the letter.

The inmates specified that only they could make things right, as their wives were also both in jail.

At the end of the signed note, Zukanovic and Ahmetovic promised to return in about 15 days once everything was sorted, the paper said.

The prisoners said that their children were in trouble, adding that they will return after steering them away from the problems. They vowed to return within

15 days after resolving all the issues of their families.

Police said that the inmates, Davad Zukanovic, 40, and Lil Ahmetovic, 46, are cousins and they had fled from the jail on June 2. They scaled the walls using a water hose in the courtyard, the police official added.

The men were serving sentences until 2029 for non-violent crimes, including fraud and receiving stolen goods.

Their mug shots were immediately shared with the police and the media, but the two have yet to be caught. Even if they respect the promise made in their letter, they are still facing a 5-year sentence extension for escaping the prison. That only makes their voluntary return even more unlikely.