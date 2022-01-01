A pair of cousins who raced each other at speeds exceeding 100 MPH and drove recklessly have each been jailed for 2 years and 2 months.

Two Cousins Injured a Policeman While Racing 100 MPH Are Jailed for 2 years

On March 25, Haseeb Ashraf, 20, and Amaan Ghani, 20, were driving home from work when Ghani lost control of his BMW One series and crashed head on into an unmarked police car on Warren Vale, Rotherham.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Ashraf, driving a silver Vauxhall Astra and Ghani in his grey BMW, engaged in high speed racing with poor undertaking, and “consistently below that of a careful and competent driver.”

As they headed towards Woodman roundabout, Ghani who was just 18 at the time, lost control of his BMW One Series and veered onto the opposite

side of the carriageway and into oncoming traffic.

He collided with an unmarked police car.

Ghani suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm, and was taken to hospital.

The police officer also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital and is still recovering and receiving ongoing treatment, almost two years after the near fatal crash.

Ashraf and Ghani appeared in court on Thursday, December 23 where they admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and were each handed a 26 month sentence and banned from driving for 4 years.

Speaking after their sentencing, the police’s T/Sergeant John Taylor of the Force’s Serious Collisions Unit, said: “After many months of hard work by PC Natalie Booler, both admitted their guilt.

“They now have time inside to consider the consequences of their actions. This case stands as an example of the harm that can be done when people drive dangerously on the roads”