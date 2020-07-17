Two Cousin Brothers Died In Horrific Car Crash in Bradford

Two cousin brothers Sohail Akhtar and Sohail Aziz both in their 20s sadly lost their lives in a horrific crash in Brighouse Town Centre, Bradford shortly after 1am Friday morning.

The incident took place shortly after 1am this morning (Friday, July 17) after a West Yorkshire Police vehicle began a police pursuit in the town centre.

It is understood that a short time later the car crashed into a road barrier on Bradford Road.

Police say a serious collision happened on Bradford Road in Brighouse town centre this morning, at around 1am.

Miranda Biddle, IOPC regional director, said: “This is a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the men’s family and friends and all those affected, including the emergency services in attendance.

“We sent investigators to the scene and to the post incident procedures, where the two officers in the

police vehicle provided statements to us.

In a statement, police said: “Due to the involvement of a police vehicle in the circumstances leading up to the collision, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation after a mandatory referral from the West Yorkshire force.

In a statement, Miranda Biddle, of the IOPC, said it had taken statements from two officers.

“Our role is to establish and examine the circumstances of what happened,” she said.

“This work is already under way, and West Yorkshire Police is cooperating fully with our inquiries.”

Earlier, the force said: “At 01:07 a car containing two male occupants was involved in a collision in Bradford Road, in Brighouse town centre.

“Due to the involvement of a police vehicle in the circumstances leading up to the collision, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”