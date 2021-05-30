Two remorseless brothers who targeted vulnerable teenage girls in order to abuse them have been jailed.

Two Brothers Who Filmed Themselves Abusing Young Girls Are Jailed in Bury

Muhammad Hussain, 20, and Hashim Hussain, 24, have been convicted of a string of ‘despicable and sickening’ offences against young girls in Bury.

The pair were jailed for a total of more than ten years at Minshull Street Crown Court today (Friday, May 14).

Muhammad Hussain was sentenced to six years and two months in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a 14-year-old girl and assaulting another girl, also aged 14.

Meanwhile, Hashim Hussain was sentenced to four years behind bars after he filmed a group of men engaging in activity with two other girls, aged 16 and 17, on two separate occasions.

The offending took place between August 2016 and August 2017.

The court heard how the brothers would regularly meet up with a group of teenage girls in Openshaw Park, in Bury, and buy vodka for them before heading to the home of one of the girls.

Muhammad was just 16 himself when he abuse his ‘extremely vulnerable’ victim in August 2016.

Prosecutor Henry Blackshaw said the girl, who was known to social services and deemed at ‘high risk of child exploitation’, invited Muhammad to a house party at her friend’s house.

Alcohol was being consumed and the pair kissed before they were encouraged to go upstairs together.

Once in an upstairs bedroom, the girl initially engaged with Muhammad.

But the court heard she then repeatedly asked him to slow down as it was ‘hurting her’.

However, Muhammad pushed her head down into the pillow and carried on having acts with her.

The girl then started crying and told him to get off her, said Mr Blackshaw.

When she managed to move away from him and started to get dressed, the court heard Muhammad called the girl a ‘bitch’ and told her ‘finish me off’.

She left the room but, feeling under pressure, returned and asked Muhammad what she had to do.

He threatened to tell her on-off boyfriend that they had had acts if she did not comply.

Muhammad later contacted the victim to apologise and ‘begged her to send pictures of her bottom’, which she refused to do.

On another occasion, between March and May 2017, Muhammad filmed the girl and her friend performing on him.

The court heard the victim wanted ‘to shut the incident out’ and it was eight months before she told a social worker

she had been abused.

She was interviewed by police in February 2018 as part of an operation – codenamed Burgos – into child exploitation in Bury.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the girl said the ordeal had ‘ruined her life’ and that she still has nightmares about it.

“It took away my childhood,” she said. “After what happened, I went off the rails.

“It affected everything.”

She told the court she did not think she would ever be able to forgive Muhammad.

On another occasion, in August 2017, the girl and a friend – aged 14 – were in Openshaw Park with Muhammad, Hashim and another man when Muhammad approached the friend and put his hand down her leggings.

The court heard he then ‘yanked up her underwear’ and grabbed her bottom with such force it caused pain and left ‘a number of fingernail shaped impressions’.

When interviewed by police, Muhammad admitted having acts with the first victim, but claimed it had been ‘consensual’.

Hashim’s phone was seized by police after he was arrested in relation to driving offences in October 2017.

Detectives found a video showing ‘a young, intoxicated female’ being contacted by a man, while he was cheered on by others people in a park.

The court heard a girl could be heard on the footage asking whether she was being recorded but was told “it’s just a torch”.

Hashim told officers he could not remember recording the video.

Another video showed a young female holding onto a kitchen counter with both hands while an older male had acts with her from behind.

A number of other males can be seen gathered around them, the court heard.

Hashim was identified as the cameraman due to a ‘distinctive watch’ he was wearing which was caught in the footage.

He was arrested at Manchester Airport in July 2019 after getting off a flight from Pakistan and replied ‘no comment’ to all questions asked by police.

Hashim, also of South Cross Street, Bury, was also convicted of two counts of taking an indecent image of a child, and two counts of possessing an indecent image of a child, after the four-week trial.

Hunter Gray, defending, said the harm caused by Hashim’s offending had been ‘negligible or none’.

“Those girls came to no harm,” he added. “This is not the recording of a criminal activity.”

He likened the footage to pornography, describing it as ‘grotesque but lawful’.

Sentencing Muhammad, Recorder Jeremy Lasker said he had taken advantage of the ‘extremely vulnerable’ victim and given ‘no indication of regret of remorse’.