Nozmul Haque, 30, of Fifth Avenue, Burnley, was arrested in October 2018 and denied the allegations.

Two Brothers Jailed for Abusing A Young Girl for 5 Years in Burnley

He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13, eight counts of assault of a female, and one count of assault by penetration on a girl under the age of 13.

Azizul Haque, 36, of Gordon Street, Burnley, was arrested in May 2019, and when his phone was examined by police, they found images of children as well as internet searches referring to teen

schoolgirls.

He provided no comment in interview but eventually pleaded guilty to witness intimidation, voyeurism by installing equipment, 10 counts of assault on a girl under the age of 13, four counts of assault on a girl under the age of 15, possessing images, and two counts of taking photos.

Judge Andrew Jefferies KC sentenced Nozmul Haque to three years and two months in prison, and Azizul Haque to three years and seven months in prison.

Both brothers were placed on the offenders register for life and were made subject to indefinite harm prevention orders.

Lancashire Police were asked to provide Azizul Haque’s mugshot but failed to do so before deadline.