Kamran and Razwan Hussain, of Hoxton Street in Girlington, admitted possession with intent to supply £640,000 of class A drugs.

TWO Bradford Brothers Jailed for 18 Years For £600K of Heroin in Their House

Kamran, 34, was sentenced to eight years and four months while Razwan, 32, was jailed for nine years and six months.

Police attended their address on February 10 and found approximately 12 kilos of crack cocaine and heroin.

The men were later charged following a police investigation.

They were sentenced in Bradford Crown Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Tom Levitt,

of Bradford District Police, said: “These men have been swiftly investigated and jailed following the seizure of what was clearly a substantial amount of class A drugs from their property.

“It can only be good news for communities that these truly very large amounts of crack and heroin were prevented from ever reaching the streets where they could have done real harm.

“We welcome the men’s guilty pleas and sentencing and remain determined to keep up our activity targeting drug criminals in Bradford.

“All intelligence submitted about drug dealing and organised crime is investigated, I urge residents to keep contacting us.”