The district police have arrested two butchers for selling donkey meat in several areas of Rawalpindi today (Thursday).

Two Arrested for Selling Donkey Meat in Rawalpindi

According to details, the butchers were caught, while slaughtering a donkey, by the local people and handed over to the police later on.

A video of the scene is making rounds on social media in which two hand-cuffed men are seen surrounded by several locals and policemen.

Recorded by an eye-witness on his camera, the video also shows a dead donkey lying at some distance. The accused were later shifted to Pirwadhai Police Station for investigation.

The accused then confessed to having been supplying donkey meat at various hotels and restaurants in the city. A

first information report (FIR) was registered against them and an investigation has been launched.

A police spokesman said FIR was registered against them after veterinary doctors inspected the meat and confirmed that was donkey meat.

The spokesman said the meat had been mixed with mutton so that it could not be identified.

He said four boxes containing the meat were recovered from the butchers who told police that they had collected the meat from three dead donkeys in Qadirpur Rawan.

He said the men also collected hides of dead dogs and donkeys to sell them later.

Qadirpur Rawan Station House Officer Imran Arif told The Express Tribune that a detailed report from the veterinary doctor would be submitted in three days.