Two arrested after girl’s body found dumped in Metro station washroom

The body of a minor girl was found dumped in a washroom of a non-functional metro bus station in G-11 on Monday.

The girl is yet to be identified and was aged between 11 and 12 years. Police suspected that the girl was subjected to assault and then strangled, as there were some signs on the body. The actual cause of her death would be known after the police get the autopsy report.

The incident might have taken place on Sunday

night and the body was dumped in the metro bus station early on Monday, said the police.

The body was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) for autopsy. An official of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) said an autopsy on the body was conducted by a medical board, samples were taken from the body and handed over to the police for chemical examination.

The police have taken two security guards of the metro bus station into custody for interrogation and also started examining footages of CCTV cameras installed near the bus station and on roads leading to it.