Turkish actors raise more than $6 billion for earthquake affectees

A fundraising campaign organised by eight national TV stations and various Turkish celebrities has raised approximately $6.1 billion to assist victims of the recent earthquake.
The relief effort, known as Turkey One Heart, was launched by multiple Turkish television and radio stations in response to the disaster. Millions of people from Turkey and other countries, including children, adults, corporations, religious groups, private organisations, and labour unions, participated in the extensive fundraising drive aimed at helping tens of thousands of earthquake survivors.
The fundraiser lasted for seven hours and was hosted by well-known Turkish TV personalities such as Nihat Hatipoglu, Pelin Cift, former model Çağla Şikel, media tycoon Acun Ilcal, and others, according to Daily Sabah.
In addition, telecom companies in the country sent out over 9 million SMS as part of the fundraising campaign. Numerous individuals, including children, soldiers, diplomats, and CEOs of major businesses, donated gifts to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent.
Several famous personalities, including Love For Rent actor Barış Arduç, TV presenter Esra Erol,
During the live telecast, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined in a call and expressed confidence that the campaign would raise an exceptional amount of money from the people, highlighting their generosity. He emphasized that all proceeds from the campaign would go towards helping the earthquake victims. “Our goal is to construct secure and peaceful living quarters in place of every demolished building within a year, where our people can reside. I am hopeful that we will overcome this challenge together,” he declared.