Turkey may face consequences for buying more weapons from Russia: US

GENEVA: The United States has once again warned Turkey not to buy more weapons from Russia and at the same time warned that otherwise, it would be clear what the consequences would be.

According to the World News Agency, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told the media during her visit to Switzerland that if Turkey buys more weapons from Russia, bilateral relations between the two countries will be further endangered.

Turkey violated a US warning in 2017 to buy Russia’s S-400 air defense system. “We have called on Turkey at every level and at every opportunity not to maintain the air defense

system and to refrain from purchasing any additional Russian military equipment,” said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discussed wider military cooperation, including warplanes and possible submarines. He said his relationship with US President Joe Biden had not started well.

During the UN General Assembly session, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made it clear in an interview with US media that Turkey would make its own security decisions. He completely ignored the American warning.

Turkey is among the top jailers of journalists, according to figures from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), while Human Rights Watch says Erdogan’s rule has been consolidated by the passage of legislation that contravenes international human rights obligations.