Turkey has removed its quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated travelers from Pakistan on Friday, effective from 4 September.

Turkey Lifts Quarantine Requirement for Pakistani Passengers

According to the new regulations, travelers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India will have to submit negative PCR test results obtained up to 72 hours before entering Turkey.

Travelers who produce documented proof of having received two doses of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or Turkey, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before entering Turkey will be exempted from quarantining.

Travelers

lacking proof of vaccination must quarantine at their residences or the addresses that they will declare, while tourists are required to quarantine at their booked hotels.

Each of them will have to take a PCR test on the tenth day of the quarantines, and a negative will result at the end of their quarantine. However, those who do not take the PCR test on the tenth day will be quarantined for fourteen days.

In case of a positive PCR test result, the patient will be dealt with according to the guidelines issued by the Turkish Ministry of Health.