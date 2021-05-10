Transport Secretary Grant Shapps today announced the travel lists ahead of the reopening of international travel on May 17.

Turkey Added to UK Banned Travel Red List

He disappointed many by announcing three new countries would be added to the Red List, meaning travel is mostly restricted to these countries.

Speaking from Downing Street on May 7, Mr Shapps said the country has made “huge progress” this year, but the end has not yet arrived.

He said a “careful and prudent” and “responsible” approach is need to ensure there is no resurgence of Covid.

His announcement came after the new Indian variant was declared a variant of concern, meaning surge testing will take place in areas where it is detected.

Mr Shapps said “there is simply no substitute for human contact”, as he said travel is essential to rebuilding the economy.

Travellers from Turkey will be required to undertake the following in order to enter the UK:

Take a private test in their holiday destination, before returning to England

Fill in a passenger locator form online before they leave their destination

Book a 10-day hotel quarantine and testing package for each member of their group before departure

Take a private PCR test on or before day two of their arrival in England and again on day eight

The news has sparked concern for many given the UEFA Champions League final is due to be played in Turkey.

Mr Shapps said putting Turkey on the red list means that fans should not travel to Turkey.

He said: “I’m afraid we are having to put Turkey on the red list.

“This will have a number of ramifications. First of all, it does mean with regards to the Champions League, fans should not travel to Turkey.

“The FA are in discussions with UEFA on this. We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA.

“Of course the UK has already got a successful track record of football matches with spectators, so we are well placed to do it.

“We are very open to it but it is, in the end, a decision for UEFA to make, but given there are two English clubs in that final, we look forward to what they have to say.”