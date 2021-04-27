Famous for scandals, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a popular TV host, has come forward and cleared the air about his third marriage allegations.

Tuba Is My Only Wife, Aamir Liaquat Tells After Rumors of ‘Third’ Marriage

Liaqat was recently accused by an actress who claimed to be the host’s third wife.

She also claimed that Liaqat’s second wife Tuba did black magic against her. His third wife’s shocking revelations shocked social media.

Recently, Aamir Liaquat cleared the air about his third marriage allegations.

He said, “Everyone hates talkative women, but no one marries a deaf-mute woman, people speak a lot, like you all, and according to you people I am married twice, thrice and many times

but my marriage is only with Tuba, she is my only wife.”

He further narrated a verse that meant he is the one who only cries in front of Allah. It all started when Haniya Khan claimed that she is the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Hailing from Islamabad, the actress framed allegations on the host and his second wife Tuba Aamir in a video message shared on social media. Haniya Khan also claimed that Tuba Aamir used ‘black magic’ against her.

Liaquat, 48, married his current wife, 27-year-old media executive Syeda Tuba, in 2018. After the marriage was announced, his first wife, Syed Bushra Iqbal, took to social media to reveal the hurt that it caused her. She said Liaquat divorced her over the phone.