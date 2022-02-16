Tributes to Men After ‘Crash Murder’ 3 Women 2 Men Arrested in Leicestershire

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Leicestershire Police said, with one car believed to have burst into flames.

Tributes to Men After ‘Crash Murder’ 3 Women 2 Men Arrested in UK

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, was driving cousin Saqib Hussain, 21, to Leicestershire because he felt down, Hashim’s dad said.

Now, Hashim’s grieving father Sikander Hayat, 49, has told MailOnline that the men were cousins and Hashim took Saqib to Leicester to see a friend because he was ‘feeling low’.

Paying tribute to his son, Mr Hayat, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, said: ‘Hashim was my favourite son, he was a beautiful soul and I feel blessed by Allah to have had 21 years with him.

‘He borrowed the Skoda from his grandfather because his cousin Saqib asked him for a lift to Leicestershire to see a friend. Saqib was very down about things. Hashim loved him a lot and cared for all people in general. He would do anything to help somebody out.

‘This is the kind of person he was. He was just doing a good deed because he never wanted to say no to anybody in trouble.

Saqib was going through a tough time and asked Hashim to take him to Leicestershire but my son had nothing to do with any of this.’

He added that Hashim didn’t know the friend that his cousin Saqib went to meet.

The devastated dad said Hashim was “incredibly popular” and “lit up the room” when he walked in.

Sikander called his son a “superstar”, adding: “There are no words for our sorrow but at the same time, I want to celebrate his life and remember him for the great person he was.”

Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari appeared in the dock at Leicester Magistrates Court this morning charged with murder.

Mahek Bukhari, of Stoke, Staffs, who wore a sweatshirt for the short hearing, boasts more than 126,000 followers on TikTok and a further 43,000 on Instagram.

She regularly shares snippets of her life, including her outfits, make-up and handbags, and has also appeared in videos alongside her mum Ansreen Bukhari.

Their co-accused, Natasha Akhtar, from Birmingham, who also faces a double murder charge, appeared briefly with the pair.

Two other men from Leicester – Raees Jamal, 21, and Rekan Karwan, 28 – who have since been charged.