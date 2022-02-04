A woman at the centre of a murder and abuse investigation in Bury has been named as Charrissa Brown.

Tributes Paid Woman Who Died in Hospital – 3 Men Arrested in Bury

The 36-year-old tragically died after being rushed to hospital from a property on Gorse Bank on Wednesday night.

Police launched an investigation and arrested three men – aged 32, 52, and 61 – on suspicion of murder and assault.

The men were arrested at properties on Gorse Bank and Rutland Drive.

Touching tributes to Charrissa have now been paid as the probe continues.

Charrissa’s mum Sue Brown said: ‘RIP my beautiful daughter’

Friend Leigh Kelly wrote: “Rip Charrissa Brown absolutely heartbroken.

“Loads of memories with you.. one of the funniest girls I know.. one day

we will have that catch up until then may u rest in peace and be given the best bed in heaven my girl xxx.”

Sue is asking Charrissa’s loved ones to leave flowers and tributes on Gorse Bank.

Investigations are continuing at the scene this morning.

Crime scene investigators have been working inside a first-floor flat.

Police also remain at the scene on Rutland Drive this morning.

A statement yesterday issued by Detective Superintendent Kate Atton, from GMP’s Bury CID, said: “I have no doubt that the community are shocked and are worried to hear the news about this incident but I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this lady’s death.