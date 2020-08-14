Tributes have been paid following the death of a Keighley man described as ‘one of the nicest people around’.

Tributes Paid to Keighley Dad, Nassar Hafeez, 32, Who Suddenly Died in Bradford

Nassar Hafeez, 32, of Minnie Street in Keighley, has been described as a popular and fun-loving man as well as a loving father, son and brother.



Nassar is said to suddenly lost his life due to cardiac arrest. This is another tragedy in the family, Nassar passed away just after he had lost his brother earlier.

May Allah Tallah grant him and his brother the highest rank in Jannat. How terrible that his brother also passed away before him, may Allah Tallah give their family sabr. Ameen

Friends and family posted tributes on social media after details of his death were posted on the Janaza Announcement bereavement service

page on Facebook.

One woman said Nassar was “one of the nicest people around” and a friend said “this man would do anything for anyone”.

Childhood friend Danny Houfe described Nassar as a popular guy who would be much missed.

One wrote : “I have known Nassar since first school at Guard House primary (Keighley).

“We have been friends since our first day. Growing up with him was a pleasure.

“Whenever we were hanging out together it was never boring. We always had fun whether it was playing football on the playground or playing bulldogs charge or tag.

“We just made the best of it with all our friends at the time which was a lot of people as Nassar was a popular guy.

“All throughout our school years he was easy to get on with and good to be around. He was never in fights and didn’t cause any trouble during school.”