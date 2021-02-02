Tributes Paid To Dad of 4, Haroon, Shot Dead Outside Home on 39th Birthday

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who was shot outside his home and died in hospital on his 39th birthday.

Mohammed Haroon Zeb, 39, who worked as a manager for a taxi firm and was known as Haroon, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being shot in Queens Cross just after 12.35am on Sunday, as he arrived home from work.

Relatives of Haroon Zeb said the death of the “beautiful soul” had left his family in shock and led to an outpouring of grief in the local community, including among his many old school friends.

Mr Zeb, of Queens Cross, Dudley, West Midlands, worked as a manager for a taxi firm and was arriving home after a shift at about 12.35am on Sunday when he was shot.

His family remembered him as “a beautiful son, brother, father” and “a real icon to this world”.

In a tribute released by police today, his family said: “Haroon a beautiful son, brother, father, a real icon to this world.

“He eased the burdens of everyone he knew and his beautiful smile lit up every room he walked in.

There have

been no arrests so far over his death but police said their investigation was continuing “at pace”.

“Today we mourn the loss of our hero who will be dearly missed. Forever in our hearts rest peacefully Haroon. We will love and miss you forever and your memories will be engraved in our hearts always.”

His cousin Shaz Saleem, chairman of the Dudley Private Hire and Taxi Association, told the PA news agency that the victim was about to open his front door to go inside when he was subjected to a “cowardly” attack.

Mr Saleem said of Mr Zeb: “He was a beautiful soul, people loved him. It didn’t matter how you felt… that man could make you laugh out of nothing.

“He was just such a character, such a wonderful guy. It’s so sad that everyone he knew is crying.”

Appealing for anyone with information about the murder to contact detectives working on the inquiry, Mr Saleem added: “The police are working incredibly hard but we believe in them and we know they will bring these people to justice.

“It was a cowardly act. If anyone has any information, please do come forward. This shouldn’t be happening in our town – it’s absolutely scary and ridiculous that we have got gun crime in Dudley.”