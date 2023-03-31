THE children of a Keighley man who died in a road tragedy have paid tribute to their “kind-hearted” father.

Tribute Paid to Rajasib Ali, 51, ‘Kind-Hearted, Pure’ Dad after His Death in Accident

Rajasib Ali, 51, from the Stockbridge area of Keighley died on March 13. Police said at the time that it was understood a Mercedes Sprinter van rolled backwards and collided with him.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died.

His children have now paid tribute to their father, who they described as a “pure person”.

Ikhra Shan, speaking on behalf of her siblings, Rayhan Ali, Muhammed Armaan Ali and Iram Shan, said: “Rajasib Ali Shan was a pure person. My dad was kind-hearted and always put his children before anything else. Mine and my siblings’ feelings were his number one interest.

“He showered us with gifts and made sure we had good morals. He constantly reminded us of teachings from the Quran.

“Something he drilled into our minds since early childhood was ‘if you can’t do good to someone, then don’t do bad for someone’ – he lived by this and helped anyone who crossed his

path.

“My father worked hard. He worked long hours for his family, and he never missed his prayers.”

His funeral was held on March 15 at the Keighley Jamia Masjid.

His family was well known through their business, Shans Supermarket, and tributes poured in when the tragic news of his death broke.

One person said: “We have lost a true diamond. He was a very kind-hearted individual. The heart of Keighley. Will be dearly missed every day.”

Another said: “Such a lovely and humble soul. Always pleasant to talk to.”

An inquest was opened into his death on March 23 at Bradford Coroners’ Court and was led by assistant coroner Angela Brocklehurst.

Ms Brocklehurst explained that a forensic post-mortem report was requested to be filed within 40 days, and she would require a statement from Mr Ali’s family to be filed within 21 days.

She also requested a statement from Mr Ali’s GP to be filed within 21 days, a toxicology report within 28 days, an investigational police report within 12 weeks, and a further police report within 28 days.”

She added: “I direct that this file should be reviewed on May 25 and will conclude on August 17.”