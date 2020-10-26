Dr Nadeem Khan, a partner at Tong Medical Practice, passed away earlier in the week.

Tribute Paid to Bradford GP Dr Nadeem Khan Who Passed Away

A statement on its website says: “Dr Khan’s death was unexpected, and of course a shock to our staff.

“Dr Khan was well known and respected amongst our patients, as well as being a much loved member of our local community.

Announcement on the doctor’s practice website read,

To Allah we belong and to him do we return. It gives us great sadness to inform you that our brother, Dr Mohammad Nadeem Khan, a GP and partner at Tong Medical Practice, who attended our centre regularly for many years, has returned to the mercy of his Lord on Tuesday 20 October 2020.

May

Allah give him the highest level of Jannah (Paradise) and give peace to his family. Ameen.

“He will be sorely missed by all of us here at Tong Medical Practice – and by our patients.

“Please bear with our staff as they are doing a fantastic job in making sure that we continue to run services as normal, under difficult circumstances.

“Thank you for your support and understanding at this time.”

Tributes have also been left on Islam Bradford’s Facebook page.

One described him as a “lovely, kind man”, while another said he was a “true gentleman with such kindness and compassion for his patients”.

One person wrote: “RIP Dr Khan, not only a good doctor but a wonderful man.”

May his soul rest peacefully, with thoughts and prayers for his bereaved family and colleagues.