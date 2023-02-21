Aqeel Akhtar won multiple awards for his community work, which included establishing charities in Bolton and across the world. He sadly died in hospital following a three-car crash on Halliwell Road on Saturday January 28.

Tribute Paid To Aqeel Akhtar to Who Died in Three-Car Horror Crash in Bolton

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, his family called him a ‘respectful and deeply religious’ family man who will be remembered for his charity and community work, and will be ‘sorely missed’.

“Our father was a respectful, god-fearing family man. He spent his life devoted to his religion, family, and community. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by

his family and loved ones,” they said.

“Over the years, he has established charities supporting the local community in Bolton and across the world. He always had a passion to help those who are less fortunate, orphans, and widows. One of his last acts was to establish a new charity, Humanity World, which his friends and family endeavour to work upon.

“In terms of his religious work, he ran Radio Ramadan for a number of years and more recently took on segments at Salaam BCR. He worked closely with local places of worship and religious organisations, winning multiple awards for his community work. He has led many pilgrims to perform Hajj and Umrah as a group leader.