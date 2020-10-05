English travellers are currently able to visit a select number of countries without facing a 14-day quaran-tine, under plans first announced in July by the Government.

Travellers from Pakistan NOT EXEMPT, Must Stay Home For 14-Days After Arriving UK

Travellers from Pakistan, as well as those not on the list of countries exempt from England’s travel quaran-tine rules, must stay at home for 14 days or they face a fine.

If you return to the UK from a country that is not on the travel corridor list you must stay at home.

When you get home, you will need to stay at home for 14 days.

You must also show proof of a completed passenger locator form at the UK border. You may be refused permission to enter the UK (if you are not a British citizen), or fined if you do not provide your contact details or fail to obey rules.

If you travel from an exempt country but have been in a country that is not exempt within the past 14 days, you will need to

stat at home for the remainder of the 14 days since you were in a non-exempt country. If you transit through a country that is not exempt you will be required to stat at home for 14 days.

For example, if you arrive in the UK from a country that is exempt, but you travelled to the exempt country four days ago from a country that is not exempt, you will need to stat at home for 10 days. If you’re travelling to the UK for less than 10 days you will need to stat at home for the duration of your visit.

Government advice states that the ‘14-day period starts from the day after you leave a non-exempt country or territory’. The advice adds: ‘It can take up to 14 days for you to develop symptoms after you catch the decease and in this time you can unknowingly pass it on to others, even if you don’t have symptoms’.

In England, if you do not obey stat at home rules, you can receive a fixed penalty notice of £1,000.