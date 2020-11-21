British Pakistan man hailing from Mirpur Tow, completed his journey of 6300 Miles from Glasgow, UK to his native home town in Islamgarh, Mirpur Azad Kashmir, Pakistan by road in 15 days.

Travel From United Kingdom To Mirpur By Road in 15 Days

According to details, Haji Habib Iqbal son of Haji Iqbal along with his cousin Mohammad Javiad, left Glasgow on 6th of August 2017 and reached in Islmaghar on 23rd of August, 2017 in his Toyota Crolla 1991 Model.

After reaching in his final destination in 15 days he was warmly welcomes by his local people.

Haji Iqabl covered 6300 miles from Glasgow to London, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary,

Syria, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iran, and Pakistan.

During a press conference held at Islamgarh Press Club, Mohammad Iqbal told media that it was his wish for road trip to Pakistan from UK which finally come true.

He told he has unforgettable memories during 15 days of road trip, which he will remember for rest of his life and that he really enjoyed his journey.

He told, all of the countries provided him security during his road trip and that he was much loved by people of Pakistan.

He added, Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is full of adventure and natural places and overseas must explore these great spots.

Mohammad Iqbal further told that in 2019 he will travel by road on motorcycle.