Transparency International released its report of 2020 on Thursday from Karachi and Berlin, Germany.

Transparency International Appreciates NAB Which Recovers 363 Billion in 2 Years

Transparency International (TI) Pakistan Chairman Sohail Muzaffar has stated that due to extraordinary efforts of NAB under the leadership of Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has recovered Rs 363 billion in the last two years.

Chairman of Transparency International (TI) Pakistan has stated that due to extraordinary efforts of NAB under the leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB has recovered Rs. 363 billion in the last two years, a press release by the anti-graft watchdog said on Thursday.

The NAB has welcomed the appreciation of Transparency International Pakistan and stated that NAB under the dynamic leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal strongly believes in eradication of corruption and brought big fish to justice so that looted money from corrupt elements should be recovered and deposit in the national

exchequer.

The NAB has recovered Rs. 487 billion in the last three years and Rs. 714 billion since its inception directly and indirectly which is a remarkable achievement as compared to other anti-corruption organisations with an overall conviction rate of 68.8 percent.

The NAB is the focal organisation of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan has ratified and is signatory of UNCAC.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for overseeing CEPC projects and sharing of best practices/experiences in order to eradicate corruption. NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

This was a reorganisation of NAB’s excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries. NAB’s efforts have been appreciated by other reputed international and national organisations like World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan besides.

As per Gillani and Gallup Survey, 59 percent people have shown trust upon NAB.