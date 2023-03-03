In Rawalpindi’s Rawat area, a transgender hide his gender to perform his duties as an imam of the mosque. Conducted several Nikah of couples and offered funerals in the area. Later he he left his job as Imam and started begging as a eunuch.

Transgender Concealed His Identity And Performed Duties of Imam Mosque in Rawat Pakistan

It has been reported on social media that a citizen of Rawat has filed a case at the local police station against a person named Muhammad Khan, the Imam of a mosque who led prayer and several funerals in the area.



Transgender performed his duties as Imam for one and half years, he led prayers, teach holy Quran to children at mosque as well.

The application further stated that after some time Muhammad Khan told the management committee of the mosque that he wanted to go abroad and sought permission.

Khan left

the imamat of the mosque last month after which local residents gave him a respectful farewell.

According to the request, after getting permission from the committee, instead of going abroad, the accused started begging as a eunuch.



When some locals guys identified him, it was later revealed that Muhammad Khan son of Gull Jahan resident of Mian Wali is actually a transgender, who starting his job as Imam mosque without revealing his gender.

He has offered the funerals and conducted the Nikah ceremonies of several couples in the area. It has badly hurt people in the area and strict action should be taken against the accused.

Police say they arrested the trans person for concealing identity for 1.5 years to lead prayers at the mosque.

Officers from the Rawat police station arrested suspect Muhammad Khan following a complaint registered by local residents.

Police said that a remand would be sought from a local court for the accused for further investigation.