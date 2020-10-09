Last week a teenager was brought to hospital with serious wounds on his head and body after he was attacked with hammer and was left for dead in Chakswari stadium.

Tragic Murder Case, Teenager Killed By Friend With Hammer in Chakswari

Teenager who was later identified as 14 years old Qamar Rafique son of Muhammad Rafique resident of Brootian, Chakswari, could not survive and died in the hospital.



The murder of teenager left everyone in shocked, and police started inquiry in the blind murder case.



After investigating from all the angles, police started investigating deceased friends.

Later murderer turned out to be another teenager, his friend and neighbourer, named Jibran Shehbaz son of Muhammad Shehbaz.





Jibran told that he is the student of deceased Qamar’s elder sister as she is teaching in his school.

Jibran who was often taunted by his teacher for not memorizing school lessons and not paying attention to his studies.

Jibran held a grudge against his teacher and as result made a plan to kill younger brother of his teacher, also his

friend living in the same street.

On the incident day, Jibran went to deceased Qamar’s house asking him to come out and play.

Qamar’s parents did not allow him to play outside, afterwards Jibran iwth the help of another friend lured Qamar out of his home.

This time when he came out in the street to play, Jibran took him to Chakswari Stadium, where he hit him with hammer on his head.

Qamar who lost his consciousness fell on the ground, later Jibran started attacking him on his head with hammer.

Jibran left the place thinking he is dead, but later some other people who found Jibran alive and in pool of blood, took him to rural health center Chakswari.

Unfortunately Qamar could not survive and lost his life. When police started inquiry from friends and deceased, Jibran confessed killing him.

Jibran not only attended the funeral of deceased, but also went to school next day.

He told, Qamar’s elder sister, often use to punish him in school and to take revenge from his teacher he killed her brother.